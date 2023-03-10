Clearfield County residents can start cleaning out their garages and basement in preparation for Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority’s annual spring electronics recycling and household hazardous waste’s drive-through collection’s day.
The event is set for Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5615 Park St., Clearfield.
“Registration is now open and there are lots of openings” said Director Jodi Brennan at Thursday’s authority meeting.
She said those interested in participating in the recycling event should visit the website https://nobleenviro.com/e-waste-and-hhw/ or call 412-567-6566.
Brennan said the collections held during the covid years were very well attended, but last fall’s event attendance was not as robust.
“The company can add an hour of appointments if more time is needed,” she said.
The fees are 55 cents per pound for freon-containing devices; 45 cents per pound for non-video displaying electronics; 65 cents per pound for televisions and monitors; $1.40 per pound for waste paint; $1.60 per pound for universal waste, such as bulbs or batteries; $2.10 per pound for household hazardous waste; and $15 each for propane cylinders.
Acceptable items are televisions, computers, laptops, printers, copiers, scanners, computer keyboards and mice, speakers, cell phones, stereos, CD players, VCRs, DVD players, video game consoles, air conditioning units, dehumidifiers, gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel, motor oil, antifreeze, insecticides, pesticides, weed killer, oil-based paint, latex paint, paint thinner, solvents, degreaser, pool chemicals, cleaners, bleach, aerosols, florescent lights and batteries.
Items that are not eligible for recycling are smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, ammunition, explosive materials, compressed gas cylinders, tires, pharmaceuticals, syringes, medical waste, devices that contain mercury and PCB-contaminated items.
Those taking advantage of the collection must pay with a credit card. No cash or checks will be accepted.
The next electronics recycling and household hazardous waste collection will be held Saturday, Oct. 7.
The authority hosts two events per year — one in the spring and one in the fall. They are held to help people properly dispose of their electronics and household waste and to help curb illegal dumping of these materials.