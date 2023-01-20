For the first time since Clearfield County high school students have been participating, the regional contest for Poetry Out Loud is being held in Clearfield.
The competition will be held Wednesday, Jan. 25, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, 112 E. Locust St., Clearfield. It is open to the public.
Poetry Out Loud is a national poetry recitation contest. Competition starts at the district level and progresses to regionals, states and national levels. Students compete for scholarships and stipends for their sending school’s libraries.
Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School students have been participating in Poetry Out Loud for 15 years. Advisor Nicole Rowles said, “We are fortunate at Curwensville to have full administrative support as Poetry Out Loud is written into our ninth grade curriculum. This allows all students to learn about the program and decide if it’s something they want to pursue more.”
She said the competition at the school district is open to any students in grades nine through 12 however participating is optional. Junior high students are introduced to the program when they are invited to share poetry readings the evening of the school district’s competition.
Rowles said Curwensville’s students are excited about the regional contest being held in close proximity to the school district.
“This is the first time the competition has been held in Clearfield County. Every other year, we have attended regionals at State College. Usually, we see students from Central Intermediate Unit 10, which serves students from districts in Centre, Clinton, Clearfield and Huntingdon counties. The event is open to the public,” she explained.
Sophomore Ty Irwin Elensky will be representing Curwensville. Rowles said the 2023 regional competition is his second opportunity to take part.
“Last year, contestants competed virtually, so Ty is very excited to compete at the next level in person,” Rowles noted.
She said the regional Poetry Out Loud competition has three rounds. Contestants are required to memorize three poems, one a pre-20th century piece, and recite all of them from memory.
“At Curwensville, the other advisor, Sasha Ryan, and I work with our students after school to help them prepare,” she said. “Preparation begins right after the district competition is over. Students choose to participate in the contest. They research and memorize the poems on their own time. Watching the students learn and share poetry, as individuals and through collaboration, captures the best parts of education.”
The winner of the regional contest will compete later this year at the state competition at Harrisburg.
A Curwensville student, Mackenzie Anderson advanced to the state competition in 2017 and 2018. Rowles defined the experience as simply amazing for her.
“Mackenzie had the opportunity to meet many new people and make new friends. I know she will never forget how this program became part of her identity and served as a catalyst for her successes today. She still serves as a model for Curwensville students, not just in Poetry Out Loud but in showing how passion and hard work create endless opportunities, no matter what size of school district you attend,” she said.