While no specific dates have been set yet, the region is preparing for several wind turbines to be delivered via Clearfield County roadways in the near future.
Sandy Ridge Wind, LLC, will be receiving the turbines and towers, which is part of a windmill expansion project consisting of 11 turbines on three parcels of the Blair County wind farm located north of Tyrone.
According to Blair County Regional Planner Jamie Klink, the farm’s parent company is Liberty Power of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Algonquin Power based out of Oakville, Ontario.
State Department of Transportation District 2 Spokeswoman Marlaine Fannin said in a statement the turbines and towers will enter the region via Interstate 80’s Falls Creek exit 97. Travel will proceed to the Clearfield/Shawville exit 120, and continue through state Route 879 to state Route 153 through Brisbin and Houtzdale to state Route 253/453 in Smithmill to enter Blair County.
Property in Brisbin Borough at the corner of Swoope Street and Teutonic Avenue was recently purchased and the house demolished — followed by clearing of the property.
Brisbin Borough Councilman Rick Sankey said in a telephone interview that the corner was cleared to allow the turbines to clear the sharp right turn.
Additionally, a left-hand turn in Smithmill at the intersection of state Route 153 and Route 253/453 at the former Spike’s Tavern has also recently been cleared to make way for the blades.
The structures can range in height from 568 feet tall to 656 feet tall.
Klink said the transportation end of the project is not in his realm, but he did say that judging by the roadway preparation, “I would assume it is definitely coming down the pipe.”
He said permits for the construction were issued in January 2021, and expiration of the permit isn’t until January 2026.
“Actual construction dates are not yet known,” Klink said.
Fannin said her office has not received any information about imminent transport of the blades.
“We do not have movement dates yet, and no final permit for the transport has been issued within District 2 counties,” Fannin stated.
“Movement will be weather dependent and there will be multiple loads coming through. As the transport moves, it will have (state police) escort.
Fannin said as soon as PennDOT has an official time-frame set on the movement of the turbines and towers, her office will issue a press release to give motorists adequate time to be aware.
“That release will include details of the movement and call out anything unusual that impacts traffic,” Fannin said.