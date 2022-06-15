The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County is currently accepting applications for funding to be used to demolish blighted structures located in municipalities throughout Clearfield County.
Executive Director Lisa Kovalick said requests for demolition funds will be accepted through Monday, July 11. Funding is available for approximately five projects at a cost of up to $7,500, Kovalick said.
Commercial or residential structures are eligible to receive funding. Work to be done may include the proper removal of hazardous materials, the disconnection of utilities, the obtaining of proper demolition permits, the razing of structures, proper disposal of demolition waste, the backfilling and regrading of the site, the placement of cover materials such as seeding or gravel, and site clean-up.
Demolition work can be done by municipalities, private developers or the authority on behalf of municipalities.
Applicants must agree to a mortgage recapture with funds being made available for reuse of additional demolition of blight in Clearfield County.
To be considered, properties must meet the definition of blighted property identified as property that meets a minimum of three criteria under the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act, as determined by a governing body of the county.
Indicators include the building is a public nuisance, attractive to children, unfit for human occupancy or a fire hazard. It is in need of substantial rehabilitation and no rehabilitation has taken place during the previous year among others.
Matching funds are not required for a project, but are encouraged, Kovalick said. Applicants must have legal ownership or control of a property at the time of application.
In January 2020, Clearfield County Commissioners established a county demolition fund to help alleviate costs associated with demolition of blighted property. An additional recording fee is charged by the county’s recorder of deeds on property sold in the county. Fees are deposited in the demolition fund.The authority was provided by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania through an act dated Nov. 4, 2016.
Inquiries about the program or funding should be directed to Lisa Kovalick, Executive Director, Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County, 212 E. Locust Street, Suite 128A, Clearfield, PA 16830. She may also be contacted by telephone, 814-765-5149 or email, lkovalick@clearfieldco.org.