HOUTZDALE — The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County will be conducting a demographic survey on behalf of Woodward Township.
Woodward Township has identified the need for ADA accessible bathrooms and lighting at the Houtzdale Woodward Recreation Park located in the township. A random selection of Woodward Township and Houtzdale Borough residents will receive a survey in the mail starting Aug. 18.
According to RACC Director Lisa Kovalick, this survey will help identify funding sources for the township to address those upgrades needed at the recreation park. The survey is approximately six questions.
RACC asks for the residents’ cooperation and assistance during this short survey, as it continues with its mission of creating healthy, safe, and prosperous neighborhoods in Clearfield County.