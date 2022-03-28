MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Borough Council recently discussed news that a burned out structure on East Main Street has been purchased.
The borough was notified the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County has acquired 346 E. Main St. and has published that they are accepting bids for the demolition of the burned house scheduled to be opened April 13.
Council had been working for several years to get the rental home, which was damaged by fire in 2019 and owned by an out-of-state agency, demolished and debris removed.
Long reported Brian and Tina Wright attended the meeting stating that their property has a sink hole at the corner of Panther Alley and Pine Street. The Wrights asked council if the borough’s employees could take a look at it and determine what could be done to fix it.
Council also discussed damage done to a warning signal near the intersection of U.S. Route 219 and state Route 36. Long reported a storm damaged the signal creating nearly $1,500 in repair costs. A claim was filed with the borough’s insurance company and it paid $921.
The state Department of Transportation was also contacted asking the signal be removed and replaced with a different type that would not be so costly to the borough. PennDOT responded and said it would conduct a study to see what can be done.
Council reviewed two estimates to repair Doe Alley. Both were more than $8,500. Bell Township will be contacted and asked to inspect the damage and give an estimate.
Councilman Tom Beatty was asked to contact D&B Enterprises to schedule a time that the company can bring its sweeper to clean the borough’s streets. An estimate of $1,400 was given.
Permission was given to the Brethren Church of Mahaffey to conduct a walking of the cross on Friday, April 15.
Council also noted it was notified PennDOT plans to contact R.J. Cornman Railroad Group concerning the condition of a crossing in the Ostend section of the borough on state Route 3001. Long said the pavement has heaved and pieces are missing.