Pine Township Supervisors are giving up on ever unlocking the township’s federal System for Award Management account.
At the board’s recent meeting, Chairman Dave Johnson reported during the month of July he had participated in several calls trying to provide the information the federal government said it needed to clarify the account so that the township could accept its COVID-19 relief funding.
“I used the township’s SAM code to report the information and to very that’s who we are, but they wouldn’t take our information,” Johnson said, adding he was told the account is no longer considered active because the account’s information is incomplete.
“I spend 14.5 hours trying to tell them the originally information filed is still the same, for them to tell me the township is wrong. The way it is going the entire amount of the grant will be spent paying me for the hours I’ve spent on the telephone. It’s very frustrating.”
Johnson said he believes the issue lies with the fact that there are several Pine Townships in the state.
“I’ve spent hours talking to people about this. I’m getting nowhere. It’s wasting my time and the township’s money.”