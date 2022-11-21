DuBOIS — Shawn L. Ford was hired as the new assistant superintendent for the DuBois Area School District at last Thursday’s board meeting.
Ford, who is currently the superintendent of Purchase Line School District, was hired at a salary of $130,000, which will be prorated for the 2022-23 school year, effective on or after Feb. 17, 2023, through June 30, 2026. The board also approved his contract for employment.
The district has been without an assistant superintendent since Brigette Matson, who previously held the position, resigned in June 2021.
The hiring was approved in a 7-0 vote, with Directors Larry Salone, Gil Barker, Mark Gilga, Charlie Watt, Sam Armagost, David Schwab and Bob Wachob voting in favor. Jeff Madinger and Dustan Dodd were excused from the meeting.
In other hirings, the board approved:
- Hiring Breanne Deeb as a special education instructor at a salary, as per contract, at bachelor’s degree, Step 13, Year 18, effective on or after Nov. 21, to be prorated for the 2022-23 school year.
- Hiring Emily Seifried as a special education instructor at a salary, as per contract, at bachelor’s degree, Step 1, Year 1, effective on or after Nov. 21, to be prorated for the 2022-23 school year.
- Changed the status for Tammy Douthit from paraprofessional at the DuBois Area Middle School (1,640 hours per year) to secretary, special education department, 1,640 hours per year, effective Jan. 3, 2023.
- Hiring Roger Freeman as a custodian (second shift) at the middle school (2,080 hours per year), effective on or after Nov. 21.
- Hiring Derrick Wargo as part-time custodian (second shift) at Oklahoma Elementary School (1,040 hours per year), effective on or after Nov. 21.
- Hiring Rachelle Kruzelak as a paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at Wasson Elementary School (882 hours per year), effective on or after Nov. 21.
- As a result of the bidding process, changed the status for Magi Bickerstaff from cafeteria aide at Juniata Elementary School (360 hours per year) to paraprofessional (child specific aide) at Juniata Elementary School (1,080 hours per year) effective Dec. 1.
- As a result of the bidding process, approved the change of status for Natalie Horning from cafeteria aide at Juniata Elementary School (360 hours per year) to paraprofessional (special education teacher aide) at the DuBois Area Middle School (882 hours per year) effective on or after Nov. 21.
- Hired Ashley Kriner as a mentor teacher for the 2022-2023 school year, as per contract.
- Hired the following individuals for extra-duty positions for the 2022-2023 school year, as per contract: All-School Drama, costumes Dorothea Hackett; stage manager Joe Sensor; lights/sound Jacob Landini.
- Hired Dawn Badtorff for the extra-duty position of STEAM Coach (middle school), as per contract, effective on or after Oct. 31, to be prorated for the 2022-2023 school year.
- Hired Zachary Bash for the extra-duty position of junior high assistant for wrestling for interscholastic winter sports for the 2022-2023 school year, as per contract.
- Hired the following individuals for extra-duty positions for interscholastic spring sports for the 2022-2023 school year, as per contract: Baseball — Dan Bowman, head coach; Softball — Dennis Nosker, head coach; Dan Snyder, varsity assistant; Melinda Swauger, varsity assistant; Softball –Middle School (7th/8th grade) –Matt Roush, head coach; Michelle Snyder, assistant coach;Track (boys) — Brian Clinger, head coach; Bradley Sweet, varsity assistant; Jason Shilala, varsity assistant; Track (Girls) — Scott Sullivan, head coach; Justin Marshall, varsity assistant; Cassidy O’Donnell-VanHorn, varsity assistant; Track (7th/8th grade) –Jeff Bruner, coordinator.
- Approved the following volunteers for the 2022-23 athletic season: Andy Eddinger, softball (middle school); Doug Pfingstler, softball (middle school); Brent Smith, softball (middle school); and Gregory Posteraro, track and field (varsity boys).
The board also approved the resignation of Katie Neal, special education teacher, effective on or after Dec. 22.