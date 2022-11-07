At my house, we love pumpkin desserts. Cakes, cupcakes, cookies, rolls, muffins and pie — if its pumpkin we don’t refuse.
But even a pumpkin aficionado sometimes yearns for something different. That’s why I was so enthused to find a dessert recipe that combines moist lightly spiced pumpkin bars with a ribbon of chocolate cheesecake swirled throughout.
Pumpkin and cheesecake are great companions. I wasn’t 100 percent sure about the addition of chocolate to the cheesecake, but the chocolate offsets the spicy and moist bars perfectly.
Those who offer their Thanksgiving dinner guests a choice of desserts may want to consider adding these bars to their display. I believe anyone who likes pumpkin and chocolate will not refuse these. They keep well tightly covered in the refrigerator — if there are any left.
These bars are very simple to make and stir together quickly — making them a great choice to take to a potluck. I also had all the ingredients were in my pantry and refrigerator which is a plus in my book.
Chocolate Swirled Pumpkin Bars
Pumpkin bar:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 4 eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree
- 1 cup vegetable oil
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 15-by-10-by1-inch baking pan with cooking spray.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, pumpkin puree and vegetable oil. Pour the egg/pumpkin/oil mixture over the dry ingredients and stir to combine. Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan and spread into an even layer.
Chocolate swirl
- 1 12-ounce bag of miniature chocolate chips, divided
- 8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon milk
Melt half of the chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl, heating in 30 second intervals until the chips are melted and smooth. Beat together the melted chocolate, the softened cream cheese, the sugar, egg and milk until the mixture is smooth. Drop dollops of the chocolate mixture evenly over the top of the pumpkin layer. Use a table knife to swirl the chocolate mixture into the pumpkin layer. Sprinkle the remaining chocolate chips over the top before baking. Bake for 25-30 minutes. Let it cool completely before cutting into bars. Store leftovers, tightly covered in the refrigerator.