WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township supervisors heard overwhelming support for opening up roads for all-terrain vehicles at its recent meeting.
The meeting was only to gather public input. There is no set timeline for opening up any township roads.
“We know there’s a lot of people that want this,” said Supervisor Russell “Butch” Jackson. “We just have to go about it the proper way.”
Part of the process involves determining which roads would be best to tackle. Opening up Blue Ball Road, for example, wouldn’t make sense as drivers would have nowhere to go. Roads acting as connectors would be ideal.
While there is currently no designated list of roads being considered, dirt and gravel roads would likely be the easiest target, according to Supervisor Joe Lonjin.
Even if the township takes action, not all roads within the township would be open. State roads, for example, are outside the realm of consideration as they are not in the township’s control.
Sheldon Graham Jr., who is also a supervisor’s father, spoke in favor of opening up the roads.
“I think we ought to open them up so that we can connect with the other roads,” said Graham. “If we had our roads open then that would give us access to get to the roads that do connect to Snowshoe.”
According to officials, Boggs Township could potentially connect with Morris and Woodward townships by opening up some roads.
During the meeting, members of the public emphasized the importance of being courteous ATV or side-by-side operators.
“We do have to show respect to the people’s neighborhoods we ride through,” said Tim Holt.
Townships that have opened up roads have heard from residents regarding unruly drivers. Concerns range from loud music, speeding, loitering, trespassing, appropriate signage and more.
Resident John Deacon expressed concerns related to safety, specifically riders going through areas with children.
“There’s people who travel very slow, no problem,” Deacon said. “It’s the ones that don’t that create a potential risk to the public.
If the roads were opened, riders would need to abide by state rules, which include possessing insurance and wearing a helmet. Enforcement would fall upon the state police.
People currently operate ATVs illegally on township roads. Supervisor Sheldon Graham III suggested that if it was legal, people would likely slow down as they wouldn’t be in a rush during their moment of illegal activity.
Many concerns are tied to younger drivers establishing where to go or how to act. Youth may also struggle in terms of anticipating turns or other technical elements. Parents need to pass on good operating standards to their children, Lonjin noted.
While there are concerns, supervisors noted there may be benefits to opening up the roads. Potential positive impacts can be tied to tourism and an economic boost. There were no noted places, such as a popular restaurant, drivers could go to in the township. Supervisors hope the added travel may encourage business ventures.
During the exploratory stage, supervisors gained feedback from Morris and Rush townships, both of which work with Snow Shoe Rails to Trails. The organization helps with sign and trail maintenance.
Boggs Township reached out to the organization that, according to Lonjin, would like to know about its membership coverage in the area before getting involved. Supervisors asked the room how many people were already members. A handful of people raised their arms.
All open roads would need to be marked. Signage costs about $80, which includes the sign and post, according to Graham. Some residents indicated they would be willing to help with the costs, suggesting holding fundraisers, making donations and a few being receptive to a small fee.
Any future action regarding allowing ATVs on roads would occur at a future meeting. Residents can check the agenda in advance, which is posted on the township’s website and Facebook page. Boggs Township meets the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m.
The township hopes to address concerns while giving an option to those who are interested in riding. Doing so would help address current illegal activity.
“What I’d like to do is give people potentially legal opportunities, because what I see every day in the township is that people ride the roads every day. I don’t know that there’s a day that goes by that I don’t see adults and kids riding ATVs,” Lonjin said. “Whether we legalize them or not, it’s happening, and I think we need to address it.”