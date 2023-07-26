Weather Alert

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT ELK...NORTHWESTERN CLEARFIELD AND CAMERON COUNTIES THROUGH 1100 PM EDT... At 958 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Johnsonburg to 12 miles southwest of Ridgway to near Rimersburg. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... St. Marys, DuBois, Ridgway, Johnsonburg, Sandy, Cameron, Emporium, Penfield, Rockton, Force, Benezette, East Branch Dam, Hicks Run, S.B. Elliot State Park, Medix Run, Portland Mills, Brandy Camp, Elk River, Brockport and Parker Dam State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH