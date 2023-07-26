DuBOIS — Several residents continued to question DuBois City Council regarding circumstances involving city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio during its recent meeting.
Suplizio, who has been placed on paid administrative leave, is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
In May, the public became aware that the city paid $274,409.85 in legal fees for Suplizio’s defense out of the city’s general fund. The council approved the payment of those bills at their meetings on Feb. 27, March 13 and March 27.
Resident Michael Clement questioned the defense funds paid by the city, referencing a social media post by former Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel alleging the city paid legal fees for other officials as well.
“Is that part of the $274,000 that we paid? And if it is, or isn’t, would you, the city be willing to show us who has been interviewed and who we paid to have those interviews done with?” Clement asked.
“Of the $275,000, it was not all for Herm’s legal attorneys. There was people in the city government as well,” Interim City Manager Chris Nasuti said.
“I just thought it was strange because it took all this time to learn that. I never knew that in all the meetings I’ve attended. And yet it’s the former city councilwoman who resigned because she cared about the city enough, to say, ‘Michael mine were paid for,’” Clement said. “I just find it odd. I’m wondering if you will release everybody who was interviewed and who their attorneys were?”
Mayor Ed Walsh responded, saying council can’t release that information because it’s still under indictment.
“So, just to be clear mayor, it’s part of the indictment?” Clement asked. “That’s correct,” Walsh said.
Other residents questioned details of Suplizio’s contract, and the act of placing him on paid leave.
Resident Debbie Mechling asked, “I was curious as to whether or not Mr. Suplizio’s pay was still being given to him? In light of the fact we just learned that Mr. Nasuti is only making $8,000 (to serve as interim manager) for the work he is doing for the city, why is Mr. Suplizio’s pay not being held in escrow until this is done and increase Mr. Nasuti’s pay for cleaning up all of this?”
“I don’t know that Herm was convicted of anything,” Walsh responded.
“I didn’t say he was, I just said until this all goes through the legal system...I have never accused Herm of anything,” Mechling said.
“I know that, but I’m saying, he’s innocent until proven guilty,” Walsh said.
“I have felt from the beginning, why is the pay not held in escrow?” Mechling said.
“Because he’s entitled to it, he’s not guilty of anything, yet,” Walsh said.
“But he’s under investigation,” Mechling said.
“And that means what?” Walsh asked.
“It just seems like it’s very disrespectful to Mr. Nasuti that he’s in here doing the work...he’s doing all this right now, he’s being transparent, and why is he not being rewarded?” Mechling asked.
Nasuti said, “I’m not unsatisfied with how they’re treating me. They’re treating me fantastically.”
Resident Ron Tryzna also asked about Suplizio’s contract.
“Who actually wrote the contract for the City of DuBois with Herm Suplizio?” Tryzna said.
“Quite frankly, I do not know,” Solicitor Toni Cherry said. “I did not do it. I have heard that it was something that Mr. Suplizio drew up. And I also heard that it was done by another attorney.”
Residents continued to question Suplizio’s employment status with the city.
“We have a man who is innocent until proven guilty,” Cherry said. “I happen to believe from my contacts with the AG (Attorney General), they’re not going to find any money missing from the City of DuBois. I don’t see felonies coming out here. I don’t think there was probable cause to file them.”
“So having $93,000 in cash of the city’s money is OK?” asked Councilman Pat Reasinger, who was recently appointed to replace Gabriel. “To me, he should have been fired that day.” Reasinger was referencing the cash that was removed from the DuBois Area United Way office and delivered to the city building by Cherry the week of May 1.
“That money was located in a building that was used by the Community Days committee, and they kept all receipts there, they kept their monies there, they kept their collections there,” Cherry said. “...the Community Days activities are not funded by collections or donations solely. They are supplemented by what was called the community fund money. I happened to know that the AG was advised that that money existed, and the AG did not look in the room where the Community Days activities were conducted.”
Reasinger responded, “Toni, it’s $93,000 cash of the city’s money. Whether you call it ‘community’ money, that should have been in a city checking account or savings account.”
“Well, it was originally in a checking account, and it was removed for payments that were made in cash,” Cherry said.
Cherry said certain special guests for Community Days “demanded to be paid in cash.”
“It’s always been community fund money, donated by Waste Management,” Cherry said. “Why did I want it brought to the city at that moment in time? Because I felt I had enough trail and I didn’t want the Attorney General to confiscate it as they confiscated the other city money that was sitting up there or I wanted to make sure it went to city purposes.”
On March 20, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office charged Suplizio, 63, with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.
A judicial conference has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 16 in Hearing Room No. 3 of the Clearfield County Courthouse, with Senior Judge Charles H. Saylor, according to online court records.