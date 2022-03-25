A public session was held Thursday, March 24, during the business meeting of the Clearfield County Industrial Development Authority to offer a progress report on the remediation of the former Howe’s Leather property in Curwensville.
The property is considered a brownfield — meaning its redevelopment or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential of hazardous substances, pollutants and contaminants.
Only the board and consultants attended the meeting held at the conference room of the Clearfield County Economic Development Corp, both virtually and in person, to hear the latest details on work to clean up the site’s soil and water and remove contaminates and surrounding soil.
The property formerly housed a tannery from 1900 until 2004. The site is tainted with heavy metals co-mingled with petroleum products from two underground storage tanks, removed in 1993. It is currently vacant.
In May of 2020, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it had awarded CCEDC a $500,000 Brownfields Cleanup Grant to continue rehabilitation of the property. CCEDC acquired the property in 2014 and has been overseeing work to cleanup the property since that time.
CCEDC signed a buyer-seller agreement with the state Department of Environmental Protection that requires the property, when sold, to be utilized for nonresidential purposes and prohibits use of the groundwater for drinking or agricultural purposes.
Larry Drane and Brittany Slater of Tetra Tech, Pittsburgh, project engineer, discussed work to be done.
The 26.5 acre property’s west side remains to be addressed. It is where an underground tank for gasoline and high levels of arsenic and lead contamination are located.
Slater said the tank is scheduled to be removed next week. Polluted soil from the area will be disposed of off-site.
Drane estimated the work to take less than two months.
He said ground water from the site will be monitored and two rounds of sampling will be sent to DEP for consideration. “We will need to confirm the ground water concentration is extinguishing,” Drane said.
Drane is hopeful all testing and reviews will be completed by the end of the year. “That will depend on the ground water results,” he said, adding, “We will do one-to-two rounds of sampling and see where it falls out. We will need to make sure we see a downward trend before we submit a request to DEP.”
No further action is scheduled for the arsenic and lead contaminated areas. DEP has determined neither area possesses an immediate risk to human health, and a notation on the property deed restricts ground water use.
CCEDC hopes to sell the property once its cleanup has been completed. CCEDC is currently in discussions with potential buyers.
At a previous meeting held in 2019, it was noted there have been various projects completed at the site. Those have assessed and performed targeted remediation at the property, including removing the property’s buildings and tanks used in the tanning process, along with cleaning up spills and releases from the tannery’s operational areas.
Also attending Thursday’s meeting was Doug Skowron of DJS Ventures, the project consultant and liaison with the Environmental Protection Agency.