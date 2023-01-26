COALPORT — A meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 30 to answer questions concerning the decision to close the Coalport Community Nursery School. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the nursery school, 961 Forest St., Coalport.
Board member Kimberly Kozak said the meeting was scheduled after the nursery school’s board received an official letter earlier this month from the state Department of Child Development and Early Learning mandating the school cease operations. The final day of school is planned for Thursday, Feb. 2.
In September, a complaint about the school was made with the state Department of Education. According to information presented to The Progress, the board attempted to resolve the complaint with the Department of Child Development and Early Learning and requests to the department by the board asking for clarification about the issues and ways to resolve them were unsuccessful.
A letter from the board to parents and the community announcing the meeting notes, “At this time we have exhausted all our options, a combination of a lack of time to complete all the required documents the state requires and our financial resources have left us with no other opportunity than to close.”
Board member Kimberly Kozak said the meeting is open to both parents and members of the community who have faithfully supported the school during its 50-year existence.
“There are people who will want to know why the nursery school is closing and if they are at the meeting they can hear the facts surrounding the decision to close,” she said.