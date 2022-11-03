WOODLAND — It will be up to voters in Wallaceton Borough and Boggs Township to come to a consensus to determine whether the municipalities will merge.
At an informational meeting Wednesday evening at Boggs Township’s municipal building, approximately 20 residents of both municipalities gathered to hear details about how the process would work, if approved, and ask questions.
State Department of Community and Economic Development Local Government Policy Specialist Terri Cunkle explained details of the merger process.
Boggs Township Chairman Russell Jackson provided some history of the township. “A few years ago the township was in disarray. It has come a long way with the help of local municipalities, DCED, the Clearfield County Commissioners, other county entities, the state Department of Transportation, PennDOT’s Municipal Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.”
He said the township has been working on repairing its roads and acquiring a collection of useful equipment with the delivery of a new backhoe this week. He said the board wanted the meeting to reassure some of the residents of Wallaceton Borough that if a majority vote is for the merger, the township is ready.
Cunkle said, in September, the Clearfield County Election Board approved placing the proposed merger question for Boggs Township and Wallaceton Borough on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election.
Two advocates of the merger garnered enough signatures from both municipalities to have the question placed on both Wallaceton Borough’s and Boggs Township’s ballots.
If a majority of voters in both municipalities approve the question, Wallaceton Borough will become part of Boggs Township.
Cunkle said both municipalities must approve the question by majority or the merger will not take place. Five years must go by before the question of Wallaceton Borough and Boggs Township merging could be considered on a ballot again, she said. Cunkle added that if the Nov. 8 vote fails, it would not prevent Wallaceton Borough from considering merging with another municipality in the next election, if the proper steps are taken.
State law allows voters to hold referendums to combine municipalities. To have a question placed on the ballot, the proposal needs five percent of the registered voters in both municipalities to sign petitions to have the referendum placed on the ballot.
In Boggs Township, there are 624 voters, which means 31 signatures were needed — 50 were received. In Wallaceton Borough, there are 120 registered voters, requiring six signatures — nine were received.
Cunkle said if voters in both municipalities approve the measure, once it has been certified by the Clearfield County Board of Elections, representatives of both municipal governments will begin working together to structure a plan to move forward as one municipality. Decisions to be made would include the liquidation of indebtedness and retention or disposal of assets.
Until all decisions are completed, both Wallaceton Borough Council and Boggs Township’s Board of Supervisors will continue to function as separate governments.
The planning and finalization process can take one to four years, Cunkle said.
“DCED will aid the process. It has funds to pay for fees to help with the process as much as both municipalities want. DCED will help with whatever process, depending on what voters decide,” she explained.
Residents had various questions about what would happen if voters approve the merger, including the future of Wallaceton Volunteer Fire Co., the Wallaceton-Boggs Sewer Authority and a borough-owned ballfield, why Wallaceton Borough property taxes would decrease and the repair of various roads in both the township and borough.
Cunkle said if the merger passes, representatives of both council and the township board would make those determinations as part of the merger process.
Councilman Joe Rothrock said he currently does not support the merger and said council was still in the fact-finding process looking at both Bradford and Boggs townships. He said he has no negative feelings against Boggs Township but believed the residents’ action to take a position forced council’s hand.
“Council did not discuss a merger, and a merger with Boggs Township was never council’s intent,” Rothrock said.
Cunkle reiterated that state law allows for a referendum to be placed on the ballot. Because it was done by registered voters, neither council or the board of supervisors had to give approval.
A resident inquired why the township would want to merge with Wallaceton Borough. Supervisor Sheldon Graham III reported many residents already consider both Wallaceton Borough and Boggs Township to be one community.
Supervisor Joe Lonjin said, “The township’s and the borough’s lines are very arbitrary. By us joining we are bringing the community together.” He added he believes the state will look more favorably on the community’s working together in regards to future grants. Funds would also be saved through elimination of a duplication of services, he noted.
“I can only see the positive if Wallaceton Borough and Boggs Township merge, however it will be up to the voters,” Lonjin said.
A number of those speaking encouraged registered voters in both Wallaceton Borough and Boggs Townships to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8.