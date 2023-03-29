Approximately 70 residents were in attendance at a public hearing Tuesday evening to comment on proposed amendments to Lawrence Township’s zoning ordinance.
The changes, commented on during the more than a one-hour session, are in regard to zoning ordinance No. 125.
If adopted, the revisions are in sections addressing designations, definitions and permitted uses in certain township districts, adds cryptocurrency mining as a special exemption, provides swimming pools comply with the International Residential Code, adds food trucks as permitted uses in certain township districts, amends required numbers of parking spaces and allows timbering in all districts.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said the purpose of the hearing was to hear comments on the changes that would be considered by the board at an advertised meeting.
“There will be no decisions made tonight. This is an opportunity to voice concerns, disapproval or ask questions.” Although he noted later any questions presented might or might not be answered during the hearing depending on whether answers were readily available.
“If I don’t have an answer, I will try to find the answer,” he said. He also offered during the meeting to give residents his telephone number, allowing them to call him with questions.
When pressed by several residents inquiring why the supervisors were now proposing revisions to the township’s zoning ordinance, Ruffner said the changes were requested by the township’s planning and zoning commissions. The commissions review and make recommendations on matters governed by the ordinance before they are presented to supervisors.
A majority of residents presenting comments were concerned about changes of use in two revised districts that would allow two-family and multiple-family dwellings, with up to six connected apartments. Most of those speaking noted they did not support those proposed changes.
Resident Randy Lemmo said his concern is the future condition of neighborhoods in those districts if multiple family housing is allowed.
“People have invested a lot of money and time in their homes and properties. Many of these types of homes are not owner-occupied and often are not well maintained. The township has already spent a lot of money getting rid of blight,” he explained.
He also commented much of the water and wastewater infrastructure servicing these neighborhoods was not designed to support multiple-family houses, and said he believed the supervisors should consider this.
Other residents inquired if the board was making these changes in response to news about future growth and development in the township.
“Does the township need two-family dwellings? There are houses available for rent all over. Are you going to build them and hope they will come?” asked Resident Chester Hawkins.
Resident Janet Coons told the board she was opposed to a similar proposal in 2014 because she didn’t believe there was a need. She asked why the revisions were being proposed again.
“Was there growth? People who were opposed to this before want to know whether there is a need for this?” Coons asked.
She also inquired whether the township could create a handout to provide to residents affected about the changes it is proposing, stating she believed it could go a long way toward clarification and understanding. “I think people don’t understand what you have in mind,” Coons said.
Some residents wondered if the township had reviewed scenarios the revisions could create with the Clearfield Area School District and the state Department of Transportation, saying they believed it would stress the school district and create potential traffic issues and hazards on roads not designed for additional traffic that could be created.
One resident asked if all the changes had to be adopted as part of one ordinance.
“I would like to see these items separated. I don’t understand the ordinance but I do understand housing. If you separated these, we might have a better understanding of what you are trying to do.”
In response to a question from Valerie Dixon about what the board thought about residents’ comments, Ruffner said, “I have a family. I live here and I have a business in this town. We are trying to move the township forward and elect to make it better, or we can do nothing because we are afraid it would upset folks.”
Ruffner said he contacted a number of municipalities to inquire about their zoning regulations.
“I asked about good things and bad things. I did homework. At the end of the day, we are elected to make these decisions. I value this process, that is what makes our country great. We are here to listen to you. We have people who think there is a need for additional nice housing. They will take empty or blighted structure and put these types of structures on there generating additional tax revenue and growth.”
Information on the township’s website note the supervisors could consider the revisions to the zoning ordinance at the board’s meeting on Tuesday, April 4.