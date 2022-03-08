FALLENTIMBER — State police are continuing to search for runaway juvenile Jase W. Spiridigliozzi, 16, of Fallentimber after he voluntarily left his Reade Township, Cambria County residence on the night of Oct. 24-25, 2021 between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. The teen has failed to return home.
Troopers recently received information that Spiridigliozzi was in the Pittsburgh area and investigators believe the teen may still be in that area.
Spiridigliozzi is described at 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. He also has homemade tattoos on both hands, all of which were done in black ink.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Spiridigliozzi are asked to immediately contact 911 or Troop A Ebensburg at 814-471-6500, reference case number PA2021-1425489, investigating officer Trooper Stephanie Smith.