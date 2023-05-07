IRVONA — Clearfield-based state police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a Blair County man who used a stolen check to purchase a likewise stolen vehicle.
In October 2022, Braden Horton, 25, of Duncansville reported to Clearfield-based state police that his 2005 Subaru WRX STI was vandalized and had parts stolen from it while it was parked at a White Street residence in Irvona Borough.
When troopers investigated the complaint, it was discovered the Subaru displayed an altered and fraudulent Vehicle Identification Number. The vehicle was then seized by PSP. Troopers later discovered that the vehicle was reported as stolen out of the state of New Jersey.
While following up with the New Jersey police department that was handling the stolen vehicle case, it was further discovered that in the fall of 2020, Horton went to New Jersey and bought the vehicle with a check that he had stolen from a family member. The family member had later reported the check stolen when Horton used it to purchase the Subaru.
As a result of the check being reported stolen, the check bounced and the Subaru was not returned to the 33-year-old male victim of Mount Holly, N.J. The victim then reported the vehicle as stolen.
A felony arrest warrant has been obtained for Horton for receiving stolen property and possessing a vehicle with an altered VIN. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Horton are asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.