FRENCHVILLE — State police from Harrisburg and Clearfield are seeking information about a missing woman from Grantville, Dauphin County, who was last seen in the Frenchville area yesterday.
Jessica Brenizer, 33, was last seen near the intersection of Congress Hill Road and state Route 879/Shawville Frenchville Highway in Girard Township on Sunday, July 16 at 10:30 a.m.
Police believe Brenizer may be at risk of harm or injury, or may be confused.
Brenizer is described as a caucasian female with blonde hair, green eyes, 5 feet 4 inches tall weighing 214 pounds. She was last seen wearing shorts, a purple sweatshirt tied around her waist, and a white tank top.
Anyone with information about Brenizer should contact PSP immediately by calling 911 or the Harrisburg-based state police barracks at 717-671-7500, or Clearfield-based state police at 814-857-3800.