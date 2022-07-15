LONDON GROVE TWP., Chester County — On July 7, Avondale-based state-police took a report of a missing person.
The reporting party related that she had not seen or heard from her husband since Monday, July 4.
She identified her husband as Christopher Matt Bryant, a white non-Hispanic male, 39, of West Grove.
Bryant’s truck was located at a truck stop off of state Route 879 in Clearfield. Witnesses and surveillance place Bryant at his truck last on July 7 at approximately 8 p.m.
Bryant is displaying suicidal tendencies and is believed to be armed with a firearm. He has been entered as a missing endangered person.
Anyone who has had recent contact with Bryant or knows of his location is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers or contact PSP-Avondale at 610-268-2022.