A body found on May 2 near Interstate 80’s Woodland exit earlier this month has been identified as a Utah woman.
According to the PSP Crime Unit at Clearfield-based state police, the deceased female was identified as Ivana Meandzija of Utah. Police say her family has been notified and the cause of death is still under investigation.
On May 2, a construction worker found Meandzija’s body in the woods near I-80 westbound near the off-ramp. At the time, police described the caucasian female as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 105 pounds, with dark hair and blue eyes. She was estimate to be about 25 to 30 years old. She also had two tattoos — one on her right shoulder and another in the middle of her back.
Police said an autopsy was completed on May 3 and the cause of death is pending the autopsy and toxicology report.