US-NEWS-PSEA-CALLS-GOP-GUBERNATORIAL-CANDIDATE-1-HA.jpg

A Pennsylvania State Education Association analysis of the sparse details that GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano (left) has made available about his education funding plan drew criticism from the teachers union as well as a spokesman for his Democratic opponent Josh Shapiro who called the plan “reckless.”

 MBR/TNS

(TNS) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has shared his vision for overhauling education funding that calls for directing dollars to students instead of systems.

He wants to create accounts that would allow families to choose the best educational option for their child. He proposes lowering the per-student funding amount from $19,000 to $9,000 or $10,000, along with eliminating property taxes.

Recommended Video

Trending Food Videos