PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township has received questions regarding the proposed solar project in the Black Moshannon area. However, some answers remain largely out of reach.
The township has been tweaking a solar ordinance with recent considerations taken into account. A primary incorporation would allow the township more flexibility to look at each potential site individually.
Township Engineer and Zoning Officer Michelle Merrow said commercial solar projects would become a conditional use rather than a permitted use.
“What that means, in terms of zoning, is it’s very different from a permitted use, which is a lot like a rubber stamp. A conditional use allows the board to look at varying factors on individual sites,” she said.
It also would create a unique district for these projects, rather than lumping them in the industrial enterprise district, which allows usage of “renewable energy technology for this Brownfield site (former strip mine).”
The amendments to the solar ordinance will require a hearing along with some other ordinances that will be impacted by it, such as the zoning ordinances. These will be advertised.
Merrow said the Moshannon Creek Watershed Association has asked if acid mine drainage be addressed prior to construction. Eric Rusnak appeared at the recent Rush Township meeting and inquired if there is coal at the site and if the site has been considered for re-mining.
“Once they put a solar farm on there, you’re not going to re-mine it,” Rusnak said. “If it needs to be re-mined, it’s always going to leach bad water in the Red Mo.”
Merrow told Rusnak that various factors have been discussed, including coal refuse at the site. She said there were also conversations about alkaline addition. Legal details along with the project being in its early stages hinder answering some questions.
“I have a list here to pass on to our solicitor because a lot of these points I can’t answer,” Merrow said. “I can’t answer (if) we, as a municipality, legally require someone to reclaim a site before it is developed.”