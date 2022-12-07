WOODLAND — About 50 people appeared at a recent Bradford Township Supervisors meeting in opposition to a proposed solar farm there.
The proposed solar farm, which remains in the planning stages, would be located on current farmland. It would be off of Shiloh Road, between McDowell and Grahampton roads.
Based on preliminary planning details, it would be a 20 MW solar farm at an around 200 acre site.
According to township supervisors, there are at least 10 homes in the near vicinity of the site and at least that many in the surrounding area. The applicant on the solar farm is CL-Shiloh LLC. The farmer currently operating on the land does not own the property. The owners are Roaring Run LLC and Allport Management LP, officials said.
A resident expressed his general discontent at the landowners.
“Not to just air grievances, but the community has suffered under them with their crappy leases for years,” he said.
The farm would be scrapped for the solar project, a fact which didn’t sit well with many residents in attendance.
Supervisors said they only recently heard about the solar project. They previously noticed people surveying the area but were unaware of the purpose.
Supervisors said the project is not advantageous to the township.
“We get no benefit financially,” said Supervisor Dennis Mulhollan Jr. “They’re putting them in because there’s a lot of government subsidies behind them. Subsidies run out, and they’re decommissioning. They walk away and (leave) us — the township, the residents — with the mess because these things aren’t cheap to clean up.”
There has been a push at some local municipalities to adopt a solar ordinance in order to place some restraints on solar projects.
Bradford Township lacks both zoning and a solar ordinance. It would take money and time to get zoning in place.
Supervisor Ronald Krise told residents the township would speak to its solicitor about options. As of last night, to the best of supervisors’ knowledge, the township’s hands are tied.
“We need factual figures,” Krise said. “Just because I don’t want it, I can’t say no.”
The organization proposed bringing a finished plan for approval next month, according to Krise. A resident said the community will need to rally prior to the next supervisors’ meeting.
“We have a month to get organized and beat this thing to death. We need a meeting somewhere to start and combat this thing,” Dick Heberling said. “If we wait, we’re going to have it.”
Residents at the meeting raised a variety of concerns, claiming solar farms create bird graveyards and raise ambient temperatures. Clearfield County Conservation District Conservation Specialist Chris Hazi has not heard of either of these being side effects of solar projects.
A resident claimed that electromagnetic radiation from the solar farm negatively impacts human health. According to an article published by American Society of Clinical Oncology staff, the electromagnetic fields associated with solar projects are “extremely weak” and no evidence exists that it is harmful to human health.
A permit for the solar project has been submitted to the CCCD, Hazi said. It requires two reviews and is not yet approved.
Hazi noted there are many checks and balances for this type of permitting.
“The permitting required for this kind of project is intense,” he said. “There are many sensitive features, and they’re all accounted for.”