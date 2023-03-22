PHILIPSBURG — A landowner addressed some environmental questions regarding a proposed 239 megawatt solar energy project in the Black Moshannon area.
Representing landowners and offering an engineering perspective, Joel Albert appeared before Rush Township Supervisors to give some answers about potential environmental concerns.
He said a point of discussion at a Feb. 24 meeting was re-mining areas of the Moshannon.
“The area that relates to the solar project there, it’s been mined,” he said. “Re-mining is really not a possible option there.”
He said there was discussion about recoverable coal refuse. About 15 years ago, drilling was done on one of the properties. “There’s only an area of about 5 acres there that has recoverable coal that’s concentrated,” he noted.
The stakeholders have met with the Moshannon Creek Watershed Association about potential remediation options for polluted areas.
“We talked about possibly working together, possible remediation for this site,” he said. “We learned that Wolf Run is probably one of the most polluted streams in the Moshannon Creek Watershed.”
The water quality is so bad that passive treatment would not be a reasonable option, he said. It will probably require long-term chemical treatment.
“We as landowners, and I can’t speak for the other two landowners that are part of this project, are willing to work with the watershed association and design a solar project to enhance runoff and other things, such as alkaline addition,” Albert said.
Eric Rusnak had spoken about environmental concerns at the Feb. 24 meeting. He spoke at the recent March meeting.
“At the public hearing on the solar ordinance, I urged you all to adopt in the solar ordinance a provision requiring either the landowner or the solar developer to clean up any environmental messes before they construct a solar farm,” he said. “I’m happy to hear that the landowners and maybe the project developers are working with the Moshannon Creek Watershed Association to try to address that issue.”
In other business, supervisors approved a $4,500 parks and recreation request for a handicap accessible swing unit. This funding comes from a Department of Community and Economic Development grant.
Township Engineer and Zoning Officer Michelle Merrow noted there was recently a hearing for rezoning of three parcels on Route 350 from residential to commercial zoning. A special meeting was scheduled for April 18 at 5:30 p.m. for this and also for considering action on a solar ordinance.
A zoning change hearing was also scheduled on April 18 at 5 p.m. The area is on Tyrone Pike opposite from Glass City Road, she said. The change is from residential to commercial/industrial. The property gained the attention of the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership.
“The partnership has made an offer on that property to create another business park,” said Executive Director Stan LaFuria. “Two key issues right now are sewage availability and zoning.”