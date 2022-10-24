PHILIPSBURG — With a grant secured and land at ready, Philipsburg Borough Council gave the official green light for a campground at Project 70.
Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder asked council to decide whether the borough is moving forward with the campground at its recent meeting.
“We’re looking at all the things to start executing the grant,” he said. “If we’re going to do it, that’s fine. If we’re not going to do that, we shouldn’t be wasting our time.”
Councilman Harry Wood said there should be another meeting to gather public input as members of the public have expressed their opposition to the project. Councilman Jerry Lese stated many people called him to express their opposition.
Citizens’ prior concerns ranged from potential environmental impacts to navigation and parking issues. Other residents expressed interest in the project, with hopes it could bring an economic boost.
Borough Secretary Shelley Walstrom, Councilwoman Faith Maguire and Councilman James Stiver said the calls they’ve received have been split, half in favor and half against.
Councilwoman Kathy Kalinosky said she is in favor of the campground.
“I think it’s another asset for the borough. It’s another way to advertise the borough, get people interested in the borough, to get them coming back to the borough,” she said. “I think it’s an important piece for the borough’s future.”
Maguire said that with the borough manager and code enforcement officer at the helm, projects yield good results. She used the dog park as an example of a project that initially received some negative input but now garners compliments.
She said, “I love the idea of giving it a shot, but I don’t want to be so committed to it that you’re completely tearing up a whole area.”
Officials noted the project components are mostly not permanent.
Borough Manager Joel Watson noted the soccer field used to be a sulfur swamp.
“It was a mess,” he said. Most projects in that area received disbelief or opposition initially, Watson stated.
“Anything that’s been done out there has been an improvement,” Watson said. He noted the entrance needs to be addressed regardless of a campground.
There is a match associated with the project grant. This will be met through labor.
Two council members, Lese and Wood, voted against moving forward with the campground.