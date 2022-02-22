PHILIPSBURG — After hearing public concerns and support, Philipsburg Borough Council approved continuing the process toward creating a proposed campground near the United FC fields at Project 70.
Council supported officials moving forward with the grant application process regarding the proposed campground. It also took action to begin the annexation process for property at the location of the proposed campground, which, although owned by the borough, is in Rush Township.
The township is seeking funding to get a campground up and running. The cost of adding electric is particularly high. No action on site has yet been taken to create the campground, according to Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder.
Scott Stover, president of United FC, Inc., asked how the campground would impact the soccer field area and raised concerns, such as trash left by campers.
“My concern is that they’re going to leave their trash in our dumpster, which the soccer (organization) pays for,” Stover stated.
Each site would have a garbage can, Ryder noted. “Our crew empties the garbage on Fridays and Mondays. It’s normal practice,” Ryder said. “We’re already back there. We’re already doing the garbage. There’s no change.”
Weekend soccer games attract a crowd, making parking difficult, Stover noted. The additional traffic from a campground might make parking even harder to find.
Parking has always been an issue, and drivers would have to work with existing parking options, according to Ryder. “The Dike Road, recycling plant and the gravel areas, you can put a lot of cars out there,” Ryder said. “It’s just not going to be conveniently located to step out of your car and watch the game.”
A fence would separate the campground from the soccer field, keeping the campers contained, according to Ryder. The sites extend in from the edge of the parking lot around 60 feet, Ryder noted.
Amber Hansey raised concerns about navigating, parking and overcrowding the area. “If there were campers, depending on their length, getting in and out of that windy road could be an issue,” Hansey said.
Each camp site would be limited to two vehicles, Ryder noted. For non-campers or visitors to the area, the nearby gravel parking lot would remain. With or without the campground, Borough Manager Joel Watson said the connecting turn with Route 322 should be addressed. The elevation should be raised to create a 90 degree connection.
Clay Gilham, who is an avid fisherman, inquired into the environmental impact of the proposed project. The nearby stream, he noted, was recently designated as a naturally reproducing trout stream.
“I’m concerned about runoff from the campers, concerned about wastewater treatment for the campers, concerned about what’s going to keep campers from dumping the wastewater into the stream,” said Gilham.
Ryder offered three possibilities for dumping: a company could be involved, people could go to the sewer authority and pay a fee, or a dump station could be put somewhere in the borough that would be convenient and accessible. No dumping would occur at Project 70/Cold Stream, Ryder noted. Ryder claimed there would be no stormwater change other than water filtering through limestone at sites.
Some residents offered support for the initiative and the benefits it could bring. “We’ll have more traffic coming in, therefore maybe more businesses, more customers,” Robert Swansegar said. “Let’s not be afraid of progress, people.”
Members of the public also indicated the camping community would be respectful and attract the right type of people to the area. Mayor John Streno, who considers himself a seasoned camper, agreed.
“Camping is very quiet because it’s family-oriented,” Streno said. “People with kids don’t want you raising hell after dark.”
The camping community’s presence and attention to the area, particularly adding lighting, may help deter crime. “Everybody knows that not the best things always happen in the dark back at the stream,” Ryder said. Lighting the area is “going to help us a lot… People aren’t going to be going back there to do their non-traditional activities.”
A campground with 10 sites would be a good start, Ryder noted. The borough may only need 10 sites or it could build more in the future.
“This is a beginning,” Ryder said. “It gets us set with DCNR. It opens up more grant opportunities for trails, all kinds of recreational activities. This is a foot in to get started with the recreation.”
The borough currently owns the property. However, the property is located in Rush Township. The borough would like to be able to enforce its own zoning and regulations in the area.
“We own the property where this campsite is going, but it’s not in Philipsburg (Borough), so we think Rush is willing to just give us that piece of property so we can govern it,” Streno explained. “Right now, we own it, but we don’t govern it.”
Council decided to begin the process of annexing the property. This would take multiple legal steps, and the action would not impact the grant application process for the campground, according to Ryder.