CURWENSVILLE — Two pastors who hoped to establish a group home “Freedom House” on Curwensville’s High Street have withdrawn their proposal.
Council President Sara Curulla said earlier this week that the Revs. Jane Thomas and John Thomas of Morrisdale removed their request made to the Curwensville Borough Planning Commission to locate Freedom House there.
“They no longer plan to purchase the property,” Curulla said.
The plan was met with opposition from neighbors who were not supportive of the location of the facility, which would be home for up to four female parolees while they transitioned from prison life.
High Street, which is zoned Residential 2, allows for medium to high density housing in multiple structure types such as duplexes, triplexes, apartments and public use facilities.
The Rev. Jane Thomas said following council’s July 11 meeting that she and her husband were proposing the home as a “private ministry” that would have provided those living there tools and skills needed to cope with real life. Thomas said she volunteers at local jails to work with inmates on drug addiction recovery.