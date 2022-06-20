PHILIPSBURG — Around 25 people appeared for a recent Rush Township conditional use hearing for a proposed Central Intermediate Unit 10 office facility to be located near state Route 350.
The request was made by CIU10, which “provides innovative and engaging educational services, for learners from birth to adult, which support equal access to educational opportunities,” according to its website.
The 7.6-acre site would be located off of state Route 350 by Handte Street, according to township Engineer and Zoning Officer Michelle Merrow. The office facility would be around 10,000 to 12,000 square feet.
“This is not a rezoning action,” Merrow said. “This property will remain zoned as residential, so it’s not going to be changed to commercial. That’s not what that petition is. We do have in our zoning ordinances a list of conditional uses in addition to the regular permitted uses.”
Regular permitted uses include two family dwellings or mobile homes for the residential district; conditional uses include schools, assisted living facilities or professional offices.
“This conditional use approval would be for this applicant for this facility,” Merrow clarified. “This facility couldn’t turn into a Sheetz six months from now or a Walmart or something like that.”
The planning commission tabled making a recommendation regarding the request in order to receive public comment. Supervisors, seeking additional information and the commission’s recommendation, tabled action on the request at their regular meeting.
During the hearing, residents raised concerns about traffic. Merrow, offering an idea of what average daily traffic could be, noted there would be between 40 and 50 employees. Regular hours would be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, the traffic may be heavier during special events.
Norman Bender, of Handte Street, said the proposed exit from the office building would be across the street from his property. With the potential heavy traffic, this could be an issue.
Luis Jusino expressed similar concerns.
“Having 40 to 50 cars coming in and out on that smaller street is going to be a pretty big hardship. Is there any possible way that they may be able to come in on the side, on 350?” he asked.
Because the road is a state route, the applicant is working with the state Department of Transportation to see if a permit could be granted for an entrance off of Route 350.
Merrow also suggested supervisors require the applicant to submit a traffic impact study scoping meeting checklist, “which is a fancy name for a document that requires them to tell PennDOT what they’re doing, where, why, how many employees, those types of issues,” Merrow said. A traffic impact analysis would also be done.
Sewage was also discussed. The area is proposed for public sewer, but the public sewage project is in the design and permitting phase, Merrow noted. Officials hope to secure funding in January of 2023 and start construction in the fall of 2023.
The applicant has taken steps for permitting to secure on-lot sewage disposal. Possible disposal sites and alternate sites have been identified. Percolation tests are ongoing. Merrow asked that additional information be provided by the applicant as it becomes available.
“Should this percolation testing determine that the site is not suitable, if it doesn’t work properly, if they can’t dispose of the waste that they need, then they would not be granted a sewage disposal permit,” Merrow said.
She also recommends that the applicant work with the township to ensure the site is adequately buffered and that understory vegetation is maintained. “If we would keep the large trees, the overstory vegetation, and then not have anything in the understory, you would not have a large buffer area.”
Some of her suggestions also include rotating the site so that parking is facing Route 350 not the residential sides. She’s also asking for coordination, such as consideration of alternate or green stormwater management methods.
There are still steps the applicant would need to go through later if the conditional use is approved. The hearing was solely for the land use approval, Merrow noted, not construction.
“All of these issues will be addressed through the land development planning process not tonight,” she noted.