PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board approved the proposed 2022-23 school year budget of $35 million, which includes a tax increase.
The district’s budget directly impacts residents in two county areas. The proposed millage for Centre County is 55.48, or a 3.9 percent increase, and for Clearfield County, 127.79 mills, which is a 4.5 percent increase.
A one-percent tax increase represents about $90,000 in additional revenue to the district, according to Director of Finance Thomas Martin.
Martin presented the proposed budget to the school board at a recent meeting.
“One good piece of news right now is the homestead exclusions that we pass on to our residents right now,” Martin said.
Property owners qualifying for the homestead exclusion, of which there are several thousand parcels in the district, get a reduction on their tax bill.
Last year, this number was around $210 per resident, Martin said. The state is giving out more money, so those qualifying may see upwards of $260. “They may even actually see a reduction in their taxes based on that amount of that credit coming back,” he said.
The proposed budget expenditures total $35,055,726 and the revenues add up to $34,741,042. The federal revenues are slightly higher than most years due to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
“That’s part of the reason that you see the expenditures a little bit higher, too,” said Martin. “Some of the costs (are) related to things that we’re using for ESSER funding but also the increased costs that you’re seeing across all the school districts. If you open up the paper right now and you look at other districts that are passing their proposed budgets, you’re seeing almost every district with an increase in the taxes and increasing the costs.”
The proposed budget will be available for viewing on the district website. The board will approve the final budget on June 22.