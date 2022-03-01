CURWENSVILLE — The owner of a duplex and property that is in the process of being condemned by Curwensville Borough asked council if he can request a building permit to make repairs to the structure.
Matt Rowles, owner of the duplex at 315-317 Bloomington Ave., Curwensville, told council on Monday that he is requesting a permit be issued. He also stated he plans to pay delinquent property taxes in hopes of getting the Bloomington Avenue property rented or sold.
Rowles also reported there are people who want to buy or lease the former Branding Iron and Spinelli garage on State Street that he also owns — and he has had blueprints drawn up for those buildings so that he can obtain occupancy permits to allow new owners to refurbish and use them.
Councilman Keith Simcox, who is also a member of the borough’s vacant property review board, told Rowles all three properties were submitted to borough Solicitor Heather Bozovich last year to begin the process to condemn the properties. Bozovich plans to file the paperwork Tuesday to begin the process.
“The borough is moving forward with plans to condemn the properties. You were told to take the information to your attorney who would submit it to the borough’s solicitor,” Simcox said.
Borough Secretary Terri Bracken, who is also a member of the vacant property review board, told Rowles he can sell the properties included in the condemnation process. Additionally, the person purchasing them must be made aware they are in the process of being condemned and noted the new owners do have to observe any deadlines set by the borough’s solicitor through the legal process.
“You must provide the solicitor with the bill of sale and proof of payment and they will have the same time frame, maybe up to 90 days, to fix them. We will need to see things in writing,” Bracken said.
Simcox told Rowles the vacant property review board had been asking him for more than a year to submit rehabilitation plans for his properties and none had ever been received.
Rowles also inquired about the status of 628 Center St. — another property recommended by the vacant property review board for condemnation. Code enforcement Officer Tom Carfley said the property has a number of borough code violations and has been the subject of a hearing at the district magisterial court. He told Rowles the deadlines set at the hearing by the judge were not met.
Carfley reported a second hearing is scheduled for later this month for the same charges because Rowles pleaded not guilty.
Carfley reported the vacant property review board took action at its February meeting to have an independent contractor or engineer examine any vacant properties that have code violations so that the board and property owner can have an independent review.
“The engineer will make a list of repairs to bring the property back into compliance and the list will be given to the owner,” Carfley said.
In August and November, council approved submitting several properties to the borough’s solicitor to begin the condemnation process after the vacant property review board recommended it do so because of the condition of the structures and no plans for remediation were provided by the property’s owners.
Council approved a resolution Monday for the declaration of taking for the 315-317 Bloomington Ave. part of the condemnation process.