PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township Supervisors and Philipsburg Borough Council remain at odds over property in the Project 70 area.
The two municipalities met last month to discuss the matter, but the meeting failed to produce any results.
“You’ll recall last month there was a lot of discussion about that area,” said Solicitor Patrick Fanelli at a recent borough council meeting. “My understanding (at the conclusion of the meeting) was I was to be anticipating some contact from the township supervisors once they had an opportunity to consider everything that had been discussed. I’ve not heard anything yet.”
Council members appeared confused as to why the issue persists.
According to the borough, it annexed property it owned in the Project 70 area, taking the necessary steps last April. The action allows the borough to govern the area it owned and proceed with its plans to develop a campground near the soccer field.
Township supervisors expressed they felt left out of the loop. Officials attended a council meeting in September, seeking answers about the annexation. They were primarily concerned with assuming liability and financial responsibility for the intersection of Powder Magazine Road and U.S. Route 322, which was not a part of the annexation.
Between these two time periods, the state law changed, requiring municipalities to agree on boundary changes. Due to the regulation change, adding the piece of road would require both municipalities to reach an agreement.
Although township supervisors have not taken any clear stance on the annexation/land boundary change, they did read a letter from the Planning Commission opposing the campground, located on the property the borough asserts it already took, at a meeting a few months ago.
According to borough logic, the campground is a closed deal, and the only remaining question is whether it will take over a section of Powder Magazine Road. With the road, the borough would improve the intersection.
“They’re basically making out on the deal,” said Councilman Michael Foreman.
“I think we need to hear what kind of position the township supervisors are taking,” said Fanelli. “There’s a difference of opinion about the effect of your last ordinance that you adopted under the old versions. We need to find a way to resolve that. I think the best course of action is going to be to try and get at least an answer to the question of what, if anything, do you want to do about the roads? Because if the answer is absolutely not, then we can get through this piece of, for lack of a better term, fighting over what the effects of your old ordinance was.”
Council advised the solicitor to contact Rush Township to obtain a clear-cut answer from officials.
Borough Manager Joel Watson raised another point. He said that when Rush Township opened up some roads to all-terrain vehicles, it didn’t contact the borough.
“There’s nowhere to go on either of those roads without crossing borough property. If you leave the We Are Inn, you go right across the street to borough property,” Watson said. “Nobody asked us is this okay (or) what do you guys think of this.”