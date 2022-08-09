CURWENSVILLE — The status for a project to repair a breach of Curwensville’s Tanner’s Run flood control channel was discussed at Monday’s Curwensville Borough Council meeting.
Mayor Jim Hoover inquired about the latest news with the remediation project at Snappy’s. He said he has had several questions about what is happening at the store.
More than a year ago, council announced a construction project at Snappy’s damaged a section of the Tanner’s Run flood control channel that runs underneath the store’s parking lot.
The company overseeing the remodeling project at the store, located at the intersection of State and Filbert streets, failed to obtain prior approval from the state’s One Call System concerning its intentions to dig in the store’s parking lot.
A meeting was held in April 2021, with officials from the state departments of Environmental Protection and Transportation, the Susquehanna River Basin Commission and council in attendance to discuss the matter and formulate a solution to repair the damage.
Last year, Snappy’s received approval and permits for a temporary exit for the store’s front parking lot and began working on a permanent repair design.
Borough Secretary Theresa Bracken told council on Monday that Snappy’s final plan was approved by the state agencies and the borough was notified work is underway. It is expected to be completed by early fall, she said.