On April 1, Jeff Weidow of St. Marys and Jack Jones of Clearfield will set off from San Diego, Calif. and head east along the Southern Tier bike route of the United States, with the goal of arriving in St. Augustine, Fla., in only 30 days.
That’s a distance of more than 3,000 miles with over 100,000 feet of climbing.
They will be riding to raise awareness and funds for children with cancer through Penn State THON, the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. They hope their adventure will inspire others to make a difference in a child’s life and help others to create an adventure of their own.
Weidow and Jones have a goal of raising $10,000 over the course of the trip. Through the month of April, St. Marys Auto Group will be donating $25 for each vehicle purchased and have generously given Weidow a leave of absence so that he can make the trip.
Weidow created Project Pedal in 2018 with a simple goal — to inspire others to ride bikes while cultivating their best mental health and wellness. In the spring of 2021, he became a certified professional bike fitter to continue helping others enjoy cycling. He and Jones have known each other for more than 20 years, having worked together for a time, then parting ways to follow new career paths. They connected again in 2019 and set off for a three-day adventure across Pennsylvania, covering 363 miles. They knew at that time that they shared the same passion about cycling, the men said.
Weidow and Jones will be carrying tents and sleeping bags specifically designed for bike touring, which will be light and packable for tenting in campgrounds along the way. They are both members of www.warmshowers.org, a site for cyclists and travelers alike to find another member to host them.
They also will be wearing clothing that is designed for long days on the bike, including padded shorts and shoes meant for touring comfort. They both like merino wool clothing that is great for wet days and keeping the odor down for riding during some days without being able to shower, Weidow and Jones said.
Along the Southern Tier bike route there are gas stations, supermarkets, restaurants and convenience stores and they will eat wherever they need to stop. They will also have back up food on the bike in case of emergencies or missed food stops. In some places in the west there will be stretches of more than 100 miles with no food stops available.
Their packs will be full of general necessities including electronics for navigation and lights for safety. They will have spare bike parts and backup power supplies for those times when they cannot charge their devices. They each will have a First Aid kit that they hope stays packed away.
“Jeff is in charge of navigation, because I’m terrible at that,” said Jones. “I’ll be the good will ambassador wherever we go, because I can talk to anyone and make friends easily. I’ve always been impressed about how willing people are to help bikers on the road with a place to stay or whatever else they need. Another reason we want to do this in addition to funding for children with cancer, is that there’s just too much bad news in the world, and we want to tell our story of the kindness of strangers that we hope to meet on this trip.”
The pair will fly to San Diego, where the Penn State Alumni chapter has graciously allowed them to ship their bikes and they will hold them until they arrive. Alumni will provide transportation to the campground where Weidow and Jones will assemble their bikes and be ready to set off on April 1.
When they arrive in St. Augustine, Florida, the Penn State Florida Alumni Chapter will be hosting them for the evening and transporting them to the Amtrack station, where they will board for the trip up the east coast and home.
Weidow and Jones wish to express their gratitude to their wives, Lyndsey Weidow and Debi Jones, for supporting them in their adventure. They also want to thank in advance, anyone who donates to the cause of easing the burdens of families of children with cancer.
Donations can be made via www.projectpedal.org or mailed to Project Pedal, P.O. Box 1981, St. Marys, PA 15857. Checks can be made payable to Project Pedal, with THON Donation written on the memo line. Viewers can follow this trip through a tracking link on www.projectpedal.org or on Instagram @projectpedal.