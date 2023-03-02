PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township and Philipsburg Borough officials recently met to clear the air regarding property in the Project 70 area.
Borough council adopted an ordinance to annex borough-owned property in April 2022. The action was taken to allow the borough to govern the area it owned by Cold Stream and was also in response to a proposed campground to be constructed by the soccer field.
Rush Township officials attended a council meeting in September, seeking answers about the annexation. They were primarily concerned with assuming liability and financial responsibility for the intersection of Powder Magazine Road and U.S. Route 322, which was not a part of the annexation.
Supervisor Pat Romano Jr. implied the progression of events was upsetting at the recent special meeting. The township wanted information, but before it received any, action had already been taken, he said.
“It was like, ‘Eh, we don’t need them. Let’s just do it.’ It seemed like we were being pushed back and back,” said Romano.
State regulations changed during the year, complicating matters. Township Solicitor David Mason said on July 7, 2022 the state law changed regarding boundary changes. The borough didn’t need township permission to annex the land it owned in February. Due to the regulation change, adding the intersection and piece of road requires both municipalities to reach an agreement.
“When that fell apart, then it became let’s be nice and work together,” Romano said.
“That was their interpretation of what they thought was happening,” said Councilwoman Faith Maguire. “We were trying to get approval through to apply for the grant, I believe, and it was like well, we haven’t heard back from Rush Township.”
The borough has been pushing and planning an improvement project for the intersection. The project would make the intersection safer.
“A lot of it came from just lack of communication,” said Supervisor Jason Vaux. The lack of communication created a “vacuum … filled with rumors and innuendo. If we all get together, we all meet and talk, we’re doing much better.”
During the special meeting, Romano also brought up the topic of parks and policing. One of the reasons the borough wanted to annex the land it owned was to be able to enforce its own ordinance. Vandalization, among other issues, has been ongoing at both Rush Township and Philipsburg Borough parks.
Romano raised the idea of having a local police force. “It would really go a long way to help us have control over our parks,” he said.
“I hate when I read on Facebook about the kids that are down here doing stuff and they move over to our park. Then we get them out and they come back over to (the borough) because they’ve been gone for a little while,” he said. “You can’t get the support from the police because that’s not their role. I understand. It’s not saying anything bad about them, because they do a wonderful job too. But it would be something that doesn’t hurt to look at and have discussions between Chester Hill, Osceola Mills and us.”
He has been doing research and said American Rescue Plan Act funds could be used to start a department and there are grants available. Establishing and running a functional police force is costly. Many local municipalities have also been struggling to staff their departments.
No action has been taken regarding the possibility of bringing a local police department back to the area.
Moving forward with the Project 70 situation, officials said clear communication was needed. Officials from both municipalities must sit down and talk it out. “We need to do that in the future, just like what we’re doing now,” Maguire said.