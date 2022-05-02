The Progress and its partner publication The Courier Express in DuBois earned six 2022 Keystone Media Awards in Division IV, which includes multi-day general news publications with circulations under 10,000.
The Leader Vindicator, a partner weekly publication based in New Bethlehem, won three awards in Division VI, weekly general news publications with circulation under 6,000. All three publications are part of the Tioga Publishing family.
The list of winners includes four first-place winners, three second-place nods and two honorable mentions. In the Special Sections category, Tioga Publishing swept all three awards for Spooky Landmarks, 2021 Clearfield County Fair — We’re Back, and the 2021 Football Preview magazine.
“I think it is terrific that our writers did so well again at the Keystone Media Awards,” said Publisher Pat Patterson. “Our writers spend so much time covering news events in our local communities and writing stories to keep our readers informed, that it is great to see them recognized by their peers for excellence.”
Journalists in Virginia judged this year’s competition.
“I congratulate all of our writing staff members here at The Progress for a job well done,” said Editor Julie Noal. “To be recognized for journalism excellence by our peers is a tremendous achievement, especially for a small daily publication like ours.
“Our goal has been and always will be to inform our community about the newsmakers who make our headlines, whether it is local government reporting, special event coverage in the community or personality profiles of our neighbors,” Noal added.
This year there were more than 2,500 entries from 110 state news organizations in 53 regular categories and 12 specialty categories across seven circulation and four broadcast divisions, according to awards host the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.
The Keystone Media Awards recognize those in the news profession for providing “relevance, integrity and initiative in serving readers and audiences” while also fulfilling First Amendment rights and responsibilities, the PNA said.
These awards will be presented to the winners during a brunch ceremony starting at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at the Sheraton Hershey Harrisburg Hotel.
Here’s a full list of local Tioga Publishing winners:
First Place
- Mikayla Heiss/The Progress, Personality Profile, “Local man hikes Contintental Divide”
- The Progress/Courier Express/Jeffersonian Democrat/Leader Vindicator, Special Section, “Spooky Landmarks”
- Josh Walzak/The Leader Vindicator, Breaking News, “Smooth as silk”
- Evanne Gareis/The Leader Vindicator, Feature Story, “Vietnam vet finds the ‘lighter’ side of faith”
Second Place
- The Progress, Special Section, “2021 Clearfield County Fair — We’re Back!”
- Chris Wechtenhiser/The Courier Express, Sports Beat Reporting, “Senior Little League All‐Star coverage”
- Josh Walzak/The Leader Vindicator, Special Section (weekly), “Trail Guide”
Honorable Mention
- Jeff Corcino and Elijah Clark/The Progress, Lifestyle/Entertainment Beat, “Clark & Corcino’s Fair Food Review”
- The Progress/Courier Express/Jeffersonian Democrat/Leader Vindicator, Special Sections, Football Preview Magazine.