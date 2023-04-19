The Progress has been named as a finalist for the 2023 Golden Quills competition in the enterprise/investigative reporting category.
Finalists were recently announced for The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania’s 59th Golden Quill Awards, recognizing professional and student excellence in written, photographic, design, broadcast, audio, video and digital journalism in Western Pennsylvania and nearby counties in Ohio and West Virginia.
Progress Editor Julie Noal’s entry “CCJ — A Modern Case of Whodunit,” which was published on Dec. 28, 2022, is a finalist in the category of Excellence in Written Journalism — Division 2, Enterprise/Investigative reporting.
Winners will be announced at the Golden Quill Awards presentation on Tuesday, May 30, at the Rivers Casino Event Center, 777 Casino Dr., Pittsburgh.