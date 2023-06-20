The Clearfield County Prison Board pondered options to best notify the public in the event of a future incident at the Clearfield County Jail.
The afternoon of May 30, a prisoner, Craig Steven Hauke-Miller of Lemont, escaped from the jail. He was apprehended a day later at a Lawrence Township motel after state and local police and specialty police units conducted a thorough search of the motel’s premises.
Just over a year ago, two prisoners bolted from a work detail outside the jail. They were both apprehended within a few weeks of the escape.
There were a number of concerns expressed concerning the notification method and the amount of time that passed before local law enforcement and the public were notified.
Board members discussed systems, methods and protocols used by other counties and agencies and whether those could be adapted to suit Clearfield County’s needs. They also noted some of the systems already in place in the county and wondered if those could be adjusted to get the word out.
Sheriff Mike Churner noted there is a need for improvement. “We got the call three hours after the prisoner escaped. I’m very disappointed. My officers could have been looking. My department needed to be brought into that conversation.”
Gallaher said he was not aware not all county departments and members of the public were not being informed. “I was under the impression there were notifications flowing. I didn’t know it wasn’t working,” he said.
Members said they believe a meeting needs to be scheduled between the jail’s warden, the county’s emergency services dispatch director and staff and board members prior to the July prison board meeting.
“We should have more answers by the next meeting,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
Sobel agreed, saying those at the meeting should have recommendations on the system that would be the quickest and the most accurate.
Glass said later in the meeting, he believes the county already has the components necessary for an efficient notification and protocol system, it just needs to fine-tune what is already available. “I think we already have the tools we need. We just don’t have everything locked into place.”
Gallaher told the board at Tuesday’s meeting, staff is performing “after action” and “buttoning concerns up.”
“We’re getting there and we will resume normal operations very soon,” Gallaher said, noting the prison is currently operating on “modified movement.”