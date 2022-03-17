PATTON — Prince Gallitzin State Park will be conducting prescribed burns in field management areas within the park.
The prescribed burn fields, totaling up to 100 acres, are located along Long Road between Headache Hill and Killbuck Launch Area, and along Beaver Valley Road near Pickerel Pond.
The purpose of this controlled burn is to enhance the warm season grass field habitat for wildlife, control the growth of competing vegetation species, control tick populations, and encourage native regeneration.
The prescribed burn is planned to take place the week of March 21, pending suitable weather conditions to ensure that the fire and smoke can be controlled properly throughout the burn and that the ecological goals are met. If the weather conditions are not suitable, the prescribed burn will be rescheduled for another date in April.
Local citizens may see water tanker trucks, fire, smoke, and other activities along these specified areas. This activity is normal and is part of our efforts to ensure a safe and successful completion to this important resource management tool.
This portion of Long Road will be closed to the public until after the controlled burn is over.
For more information, contact the Prince Gallitzin State Park Office at 814-674-1000.