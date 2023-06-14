CHESTER HILL — The bridge on W. Presqueisle St. linking Chester Hill Borough and Philipsburg Borough has been closed for nearly six years, and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District Executive Tom Prestash is looking to bring this matter to a close between the two townships.
Prestash was one of many visitors to the Chester Hill Borough meeting on Tuesday, and he brought several ideas to the borough council about to resolve this ongoing problem.
"This bridge has been sitting here abandoned for several years now, and it's doing absolutely nothing but soaking up money," Prestash explained. "Since it has been close like this, it has been a recurring cost to the borough, as in its current state the bridge requires a routine inspection twice a year."
He continued, "This bridge is redundant and we're looking at several options to help resolve this issue, but before we do any of it the first thing that we would have to do is tear it down."
That notion was shared amongst the majority of the the council, except for Councilman Harry Koptchak, who was looking for a more solid plan to be presented for what could be done to the bridge.
"We had people coming in here years ago who were making big talk of what they were going to do to take care of this bridge. They mentioned fixing it entirely, or even putting in a pedestrian walkway so that people could get across easy," Koptchak said. "And now you're going to come in here and tell us that before and of that we've got to tear it down?"
Prestash responded promptly, explaining how the plans Koptchak mentioned were still floating around, but the funding simply wasn't there at this point.
"To completely replace the bridge or put in some type of pedestrian walkway, we'd be looking at a price range of around $6 million as a minimum, $8 million as a max," Prestash said. "We simply don't have that type of money. However, we can take funds from out from another source to take this bridge down completely, that way we can pave the way for future projects."
He added, "Regardless of whatever you all agree to put in there, the first step in this progress has to be the taking-down of this bridge.
Despite the discontent from Koptchak, the council members agreed upon the matter and that the bridge, at this point in time, was a liability to both communities.
However, there was questioning from the council as to why this bridge as taken so long to be address, to which Prestash provided an answer.
"So at PennDOT they look at bridges in the area and rank them on a list according to their priority, and how badly they need looked at," Prestash explained. "Unfortunately, this bridge didn't rank that high on the priority list, but we're here now and looking to do what we can."
One thing that all of the involved parties agreed to was disabled and elderly access for the bridge.
"We have provided you with a letter, detailing several potential things that we would like to see happen with this bridge, but one thing we don't want to compromise on is access of both boroughs to the elderly and disabled who need it," said Council President Pierce Sanute.
Prestash agrees, and from that point on the discussion pivoted to the of arranging of a special meeting with all stakeholders of the bridge. A date for this meeting has not been set, and neither has those who will be in attendance for said meeting.
"We're looking at a lot of constraints with this bridge, but hopefully we can move forward with this meeting and finally make some good progress on this," Prestash said, "We're hoping to have a timeline for this all soon as well. We're all looking forward to doing what's best for the community."