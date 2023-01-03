PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation was awarded a $10,352 state grant for developing a strategic plan for downtown Philipsburg.
The grant, which is from the Department of Community and Economic Development, is a community planning grant. The strategic plan will be used for Philipsburg’s growth.
“The purpose of it is to have a plan for further development of downtown Philipsburg in terms of what kind of businesses we should attract, what order we should attract those businesses in the available space that we have” and how to best use residential space, PRC President Eric Rusnak said.
The PRC also received funds for this effort when the borough distributed its American Rescue Plan Act funds, according to Rusnak. Total, the PRC received $30,000. Only a portion of this will be used to develop a plan, which will likely cost around $20,000, he noted.
The PRC will work with the Pennsylvania Downtown Center to develop the plan, Rusnak stated.
Philipsburg currently lacks an up-to-date plan to help it advance. With a plan, organizations and business can make decisions backed by data.
“We can start recruiting new businesses and trying to match them with property owners to try to get them into the right space, and just try to be a little more intentional about it,” Rusnak said. “We’ve been lucky so far with the businesses that have come to town, but it would be nice to have some data behind it.”
Simply having a plan may offer an advantage to local organizations seeking grants in the future.
“It should help other organizations in town, including the borough itself, when they go to apply for grants,” Rusnak said. “A lot of these agencies ask if the town has a strategic plan, because they look at that to see if you’re being organized or not. It increases the chances for these other groups of getting money granted to them.”
The PRC’s project is among 51 projects across 30 counties that received grant funding, according to a press release from state Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre.
“I want to congratulate the Philipsburg Revitalization Corp. for being selected for this competitive grant,” Conklin said. “The comprehensive plan that this grant will help fund I hope will be a roadmap for the borough and help guide a successful revitalization of the community.”