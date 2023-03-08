PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation has been busy planning events.
Elliot Lauder obtained approval for two future events from Philipsburg Borough Council at a recent meeting.
The annual vintage bike show is set for Sept. 23. Held on a Sunday, this event attracts vintage bike collectors and enthusiasts. Lauder noted vendor applications have already been coming in.
“I think we get a lot of people down there,” said Lauder. “It’s a great show.”
The current plan is to close Front Street, between Presqueisle and Locust streets from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 23.
The PRC also obtained approval for a wilderness city skateboard event, which is set for April 22, from 2 p.m. till dusk, at Slabtown.
“Through collaborative efforts, we’re going to actually make this four different skateboarding competitions in the tri-county area between here, Clearfield and Blair counties,” Lauder said.
He said Philipsburg, DuBois, Clearfield and Altoona are signed up for this. “Hopefully we can get some good tourism going between the different counties,” Lauder said.
President Eric Rusnak reported the PRC is moving forward with its plan to get a strategic plan in place. “We’re going to be assembling a steering committee that will probably have about 10 people on it, which will be from different members of the community.”
He noted the PRC will be holding focus groups over the next few months. People attending these meetings will be able to answer questions about the types of things they’d like to see in Philipsburg.