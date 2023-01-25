PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council approved items related to various upcoming events at their recent meeting.
The Philipsburg Wine Walk, sponsored by the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation, is set for May 26.
“This is the only event that we do that actually brings money in,” Faith Maguire said.
North Front Street will be affected between Alder and Presqueisle streets. Maguire noted that the distance covered is greater than in the past two years. There is an extra lane in the expanded area, so just one lane will be blocked off in this section. The street closures will occur from 3 to 11 p.m.
An Easter egg hunt, also sponsored by the PRC, will take place April 1. The PRC’s Spring Fling is set for April 29. No roads will be shut down for this event.
The Christian Servant Academy, a nonprofit Christian School, received approval for a 5K race at Coldstream Dam on May 13 at 10 a.m. The organization held a similar race last year.
In other business, council heard an update on the annexation situation in the Project 70 area. Officials said they hope to have a meeting with Rush Township officials to seek clarity over the situation.
The borough’s sticking point is whether Rush Township will approve a boundary change for Powder Magazine Road and its intersection with U.S. Route 322. If the municipalities agree to a change, the borough will move forward with applying for grants for an improvement project.
“I think there just needs to be some more discussion and thought,” said Solicitor Patrick Fanelli.
In unrelated business, borough council appointed new Councilman Michael Foreman to the Moshannon Valley Joint Sewer Authority board.