PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation announced upcoming events and changed the date for the previously scheduled 5K at a recent Philipsburg Borough Council meeting.
The PRC had a 5K set for Cold Stream Dam and Recreation Park on July 2, according to President Eric Rusnak. The date fit well with a cruise-in event that was previously scheduled for the same day in Philipsburg.
The PRC and cruise-in organizer, however, had a disagreement. After the PRC rescinded its request to shut down a street in Philipsburg for the cruise-in, the cruise-in organizer decided to change location to Chester Hill for the same July date.
By moving the PRC 5K to July 16, the race will now pair with Heritage Days, potentially increasing the chance of attracting visitors, Rusnak stated.
“We thought it would align better with some of the events if we moved it,” he said, “so people who are home or back in town for Heritage Days who want to participate in the race could.”
The event was approved, with the PRC being in the area from around 7 a.m. to noon.
The PRC also requested use of the Slabtown Skate and Bike Park for an event on June 21.
Skateboarders can show off their skills at this event, according to Faith Maguire of the PRC. The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m.
Council was pleased to see increased interest in the skate park.
“The skate park and the pump track are down there, and they could be used a lot more than they are,” said Councilman Sam Womer.