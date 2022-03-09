STATE COLLEGE — A significant storm will unload everything from rain and gusty thunderstorms to snow and a rapid freeze-up across the eastern third of the U.S.
AccuWeather’s expert team of meteorologists says a powerful and far-reaching storm will form at the end of the week and unload everything from rain and gusty thunderstorms to high winds, snow and a rapid freeze-up across the eastern third of the United States.
“Confidence is growing for a significant storm that will bring wide-reaching impacts,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.
In the Clearfield region, the forecast is predicting a total of 6 to 10 inches of snow from Friday night until Saturday afternoon.
Friday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 47 degrees. On Friday night, a rain/snow mix is expected, followed by a change over to snow with a low of 33 degrees. Up to six inches of snow is forecasted, especially on higher elevations.
Snow will begin tapering off on Saturday, accumulating 3 to 6 inches with a storm total of 6 to 10 inches. Snow can make roads and sidewalks slippery, causing travel disruptions. High will be 34 degrees.
Saturday night will be windy and colder with areas of low clouds. A low of 13 is expected with wind gusts up to 43 mph and a RealFeel temperature of -8 degrees. Hypothermia is likely without protective clothing.
The end-of-the-week storm will form along the central Gulf Coast as frigid Arctic air dives southward and collides with warm, moist air across the South. From there, the storm is expected to ride north-northeastward along the leading edge of the cold push. This storm will arrive just days after a round of snow sweeps through the mid-Atlantic and New England around the middle of the week and another swath of snow blankets the Central states Wednesday through Thursday.
Forecasters say how far south and east that bitterly cold air plunges will play a pivotal role in the exact track of the storm and where the zones of rain, snow or a combination of the two set up.
The snow can come down at a fast enough pace to overcome the increasing March sun angle and turn roadways slushy and snow-covered even during the daylight hours.
As the storm progresses north-northeastward and takes aim at the Eastern Seaboard heading into the weekend, it is expected to undergo rapid strengthening, perhaps even reaching “bomb cyclone” status. The effect most often felt on the ground during this type of strengthening is strong winds, and forecasters say this is exactly what will unfold across the East this weekend, among a slew of other weather hazards.
“Winds across the entire Northeast and mid-Atlantic will be very gusty Saturday and Saturday night,” DaSilva said, adding that power outages could be widespread.
Tree damage is also of concern, forecasters say, especially if some limbs were weakened amid a line of gusty showers that swept from the central Appalachians to southeastern New England Monday.
“While there will be a threat for coastal flooding in New England Saturday, the good news is that the storm will arrive near astronomical low tide. As a result, coastal flooding may not be as big of a threat with this storm,” DaSilva said.
In terms of precipitation across the Northeast, AccuWeather meteorologists say the exact timing of the arrival of colder air will be crucial in determining whether locations receive heavy snow, rain changing to snow or all rain before precipitation comes to an abrupt end.
Sosnowski expressed concern about the magnitude of the cold air rushing eastward to the Appalachians with still a considerable amount of the storm to go.
Snowfall is likely to substantially ramp up farther to the east over the Appalachians.
“It is within this Appalachian zone that the air will be cold enough at the onset of precipitation, or turn colder dramatically during the event, for mostly snow to fall, with accumulations ranging from a few inches to a foot or more,” Sosnowski said.
Even in a scenario where precipitation ends before the cold air rushes in and causes a changeover to snow, forecasters say there still could be widespread problems in terms of icy roads and sidewalks due to a sudden plunge in temperatures.
Even if the Interstate 95 corridor experiences mostly rain, a flash freeze is expected to occur Saturday afternoon and night which will likely freeze wet roads, according to DaSilva.
Travelers across the region this weekend are likely to face significant delays on the road and in the air. Some roads may become impassable due to downed trees and power lines.