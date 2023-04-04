MADERA—Following its approval by Bigler Township auditors, the results of the 2022 audit were presented at the Bigler Township Supervisors meeting held on Monday.
Auditor Marcia DeLattre presented the findings to Supervisor R. Philbert Myers who accepted them.
Through this past calendar year, Bigler Township recorded an ending cash balance in their general fund of $341,914, a drop from the start of the year by $22,161.
However, in the township’s state fund, there was a rise in the total cash balance of $27,082 — from $181,239 to $208,321.
Auditors said the township’s records books were true and accurate, and that there were no discrepancies following the audit.