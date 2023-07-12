The popular Popsicles with Police program has returned, serving up popsicles while getting out into the communities that the new Clearfield Regional Police Department serves.
Clearfield Regional Police Department is teaming up with Ice Dreams –Ice Cream Truck on their regular routes to hand out free popsicles to the kids on these routes. The schedule for July is as follows:
Monday, July 17
Starting at 5 p.m., Sgt. Nathan Curry will be accompanying Ice Dreams on their route covering Edgewood, Country Club Hills, Long Meadow, and Hyde.
Wednesday, July 19
Starting at 5:30 p.m., Officer Nick Kovalick will join Ice Dreams on their route as they cover Henry Meyer Towers, East End, Hillsdale, and Haney Development.
Each child will receive one free popsicle courtesy of truck owners Amy and Dave Duke. All other ice cream is available for purchase as usual.
Clearfield Borough will provide updates on its Facebook page about the Ice Dreams truck’s whereabouts. Other neighborhoods will most likely be covered as well as they were last year. Dates and times for those routes will be announced later.