MORRISDALE- Morris Township residents who have been experiencing poor wireless service connectivity issues may be getting a solution.
At the most recent Morris Township supervisors meeting on May 3, Supervisor Josiah Jones brought the issue to light.
“I know the reception around here is poor, and has been poor for a while, but we’re gaining ground on getting this issue fixed,” Jones said, “We’ve been talking to some people and they want to hear more from the community.”
The source of the poor broadband in the area is the lack of maintenance and updates on a local T Mobile cell service tower.
There are two towers north and south of Morrisdale that are completely updated and providing decent service, but the one here appears to be lacking.
Jones explained, “If you want some better service here, we really recommend giving these people a call, they’re a stubborn bunch.”
The hope is that with the surmounting calls requesting maintenance from residents of the community, T Mobile will initiate the necessary updates to the tower, helping provide the area with better service.
“This would be a great help to all those people out there who don’t have wifi at their homes,” Jones said, “Getting this matter resolved would be huge for us.”
Residents who want to issue a statement on the matter or their personal experience should call (817) 417-3599.