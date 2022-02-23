Clearfield County’s Department of Elections is recommending a change of polling places for voters in Bradford Township’s first precinct.
Director of Elections Dawn Graham told the Clearfield County Commissioners Tuesday that she received a request to move the township’s first precinct polling place from the Bigler YMCA to the Bigler-Jackson-Woodland Fire Co.’s social hall located at 178 Jury Rd., Woodland.
Graham said the social hall is on one level, is handicapped-accessible and likely would not have other activities going on at the same days and times as election days.
Graham said the public comment period ends Tuesday, March 1, and thus far she has only received one comment in favor of keeping the polling place at the YMCA because the resident likes to walk there. Graham said the social hall is only slightly further down the road from there.
“If people can walk to the YMCA, then they can walk to the social hall,” she said.
Graham said in the past, she has received complaints about the YMCA from voters saying they had trouble finding parking there on election days because of the number of activities going on there at the same time.
Commissioner Dave Glass said there are also a number of steps to navigate into the YMCA building.
“Steps are often a problem for the elderly and the parking area is often congested. I think it would be best to move it,” he said.
Graham said her one concern about the B-J-W social hall is that it currently only has one designated handicapped parking space in the lot, but added other spaces could be marked out with cones on election day.