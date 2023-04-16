State police at DuBois
Officers made a traffic stop in the 500-block of Larkeytown Road Thursday at 7:37 p.m. The vehicle’s operator David Berouty, 29, of DuBois, showed signs of being impaired by controlled substances and was placed under arrest. Charges are pending toxicology testing results.
State police at Clearfield
Officers investigated a report of terroristic threats after receiving a call from a 26-year-old Steelton woman reporting her boyfriend, Jeremiah Cullop, 41, of Houtzdale, an inmate at Houtzdale SCI, sent threatening messages through the prison’s chat program. Charges of harassment and terroristic threats were filed through the district magisterial court.
___
Officers received correspondence from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, Florida, concerning a detainee housed at the Moshannon Valley Processing Center, who has an aggravated battery (deadly weapon) warrant with the office and said they would like to extricate him back to Florida. The detainee, Ronald Silva DeOliveira-Silva, 36, of Philipsburg, was charged with arrest prior to requisition with the district magisterial court and and will remain at the facility until he is extradited.
___
A Curwensville man was charged with harrassment. Officers said Thursday at 9:30 a.m., Shad Bloom, 34, was at a 33-year-old Grampian woman’s home where they engaged in a verbal and physical altercation before he fled the scene. Charges were filed with the district magisterial court.
___
Officers filed charges against a Philipsburg woman. Officers report Saturday at 11 a.m. they responded to a domestic altercation at Lingle Street, Osceola Mills. Dawna Homan, 33, struck a 31-year-old Osceola Mills man in the back of the head. She was cited for harassment at the local district magisterial court.
State police at Rockview
Officers investigated a report of criminal mischief Monday at 5:20 p.m. They said a 56-year-old Philipsburg woman contacted them about damage to a door frame at an East Pine Street home. The damage was valued at $50.
State police at Ebensburg
On April 7, officers initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Municipal and Cemetery roads in Susquehanna Township, Cambria County.
The vehicle’s operator, Richard Schlereth, 50, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and had an active warrant in Indiana County. His passenger, Darlene Waugaman, 45, had an active warrant from Clearfield County. Both were taken into custody and taken to the Cambria County Prison.