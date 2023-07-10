Clearfield Regional Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Clearfield male.
Police were dispatched to a residence on Scale House Lane on July 7 at 8:09 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Before police arrived, the alleged burglar left the scene.
Through the course of the investigation, the person was identified as Jeffrey Peters, 49, of Clearfield. A felony warrant has been issued for Peters for burglary, trespassing, theft of moveable property and receiving stolen property.
Anyone with information on Peters’ whereabouts are encouraged to contact police.